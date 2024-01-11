TCS, Infosys to Wipro: What market expects from IT majors in Q3 results 2024?
Stock market experts anticipate muted growth for Indian IT companies in the Q3 results due to global macroeconomic headwinds and recession fears
Q3 results 2024: Amid results season for the third quarter of the current financial year, four IT majors — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HC Technologies, and Wipro are going to declare their respective Q3 results in the next two days. Out of these four IT majors, TCS and Infosys will be declaring their Q3 results today whereas HCL Technologies and Wipro are going to declare their third-quarter earnings tomorrow.