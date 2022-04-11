TCS net profit up 7.4%, revenue hits 50,000 cr-mark

“TCS’s results are not very surprising considering its track record and strategy over the last few quarters. The company is focusing more on driving agility in organizations by using integrated and agile operations. TCS’s integrated operations and intelligent automation strengthens market differentiation for the cognitive business operations (CBO) where TCS is driving improved operational efficiency. The organization has to drive faster creative destruction of its existing legacy workload, which may impact its future growth. In addition, large enterprise customers continue to remain TCS’s sweet spot, that are accompanied by their own set of advantages and disadvantages," said D.D. Mishra, senior director analyst, Gartner.