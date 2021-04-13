TCS posts 15% jump in Q4 profit

“Our investments over the last decade in building newer capabilities, and in research and innovation, position us well for the multi-year technology services opportunity ahead. While we continue to dominate in our traditional areas of strength, we are making good progress in gaining share in the growth and transformation opportunity. Our focus going into FY22 will be to engage with clients in their growth agenda, propelled by innovation and leverage of collective knowledge," Gopinathan said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}