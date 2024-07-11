TCS Q1 hiring: IT bellwether sees net addition of 5,452 employees

TCS Q1 hiring: IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported net employment growth of 5,452 during the April–June 2024 quarter in its financial results, which were made public on July 11. By the end of the first quarter of the firm's fiscal 2024–25 year, as many as 606,998 people were employed by the company overall. IT services’ attrition was at 12.1 per cent for the last twelve months.

After dropping for three consecutive quarters, the net employee count of India’s largest IT services giant TCS grew by 5,452 during the first quarter of the current fiscal year 2025. The total headcount as on June end stood at 606,998, up from 601,546 employees as on March end, TCS' filing on the stock exchanges showed.

The first quarter of the current fiscal year 2025 saw a 5,452 increase in the net staff count of Tata Consultancy Services, the largest provider of IT services in India. This comes after witnessing a drop in the last three consecutive years. As of June 30, there were 606,998 total employees, up from 601,546 at the end of March, according to a TCS filing with the stock exchanges.

For the first time in 19 years, TCS revealed an annual decline in its workforce with the release of the FY24 results. The Tata subsidiary had laid off 13,249 workers for the entire fiscal year that ended in March compared to the same period last year. Its workforce fell by 1,759 during the third quarter to January to March Q4FY24, the company's third consecutive quarterly fall in headcount.

“I am pleased to report a strong start to the new fiscal year with all-round growth across industries and markets. We are continuing to expand our client relationships, create new capabilities in emerging technologies and invest in innovation, including a new AI-focused TCS PacePort in France, IoT lab in the US and expanding our delivery centres in Latin America, Canada and Europe," said K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS.

“I am delighted to announce the successful completion of our annual increment process. Our continued focus on employee engagement and development led to industry-leading retention and strong business performance, with the net headcount addition being a matter of immense satisfaction,” Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer, TCS, noted.

TCS’ employee base is very diverse with 151 nationalities. Women make up 35.5 per cent of its workforce.

TCS employees have clocked 11 million learning hours and acquired 1.2 million competencies, it said in the statement.