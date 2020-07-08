TCS Q1 preview: 5% QoQ impact on profits expected

In addition, with companies wary of processing large deals during such times, the focus will shift to renewals of existing deals. While TCS is not expected to report a high of the $8.9 billion deal total contract value announced in Q4, the company had informed that many deals were on track. Further focus will be on hiring plans for the year, which TCS is quite vocal about. So headcount, attrition and utilisation numbers will be closely tracked. Commentary will be awaited on the impact and workaround strategies for US H1B visa restrictions as well.