Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jul 11 2024 09:30:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 170.00 1.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 381.15 -0.12%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,614.55 -0.72%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 856.15 0.83%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,017.85 1.23%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TCS Q1 Results 2024 Live Updates: TCS share price rises over 1% ahead of Q1 results
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

TCS Q1 Results 2024 Live Updates: TCS share price rises over 1% ahead of Q1 results

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

TCS Q1 Results 2024 Live Updates: TCS share price gained more than a percent ahead of the announcement of Q1 results later today. The IT major is expected to report a muted sequential revenue growth in Q1FY24, but margins are likely to shrink, primarily due to wage hikes.

TCS Q1 Results 2024 Live Updates: IT major likely to report muted earnings, margin pressure to weigh (Photo: Bloomberg)Premium
TCS Q1 Results 2024 Live Updates: IT major likely to report muted earnings, margin pressure to weigh (Photo: Bloomberg)

TCS Q1 Results 2024 Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software services exporter in India, is set to announce its June quarter earnings today. The IT bellwether TCS is expected to see a muted sequential growth in revenue, but margins are likely to shrink, primarily due to wage hikes. TCS Q1 revenue is expected to rise 1.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in constant currency (CC) terms, led by deal scale up. Net profit in Q1FY25 is expected to fall 2.9%, while EBIT margin may contract 150 bps QoQ owing to wage hikes. The deal pipeline should remain healthy, while the outlook on near-term demand and pricing environment, and deal wins are key monitorables. Stay tuned to our TCS Q1 results 2024 live blog for the latest updates.

11 Jul 2024, 09:36:24 AM IST

TCS Q1 Results 2024 Live: Revenue may rise 1.8% QoQ led by BSNL deal

TCS Q1 Results 2024 Live: TCS Q1 Results 2024 Live: TCS is expected to report 1.8% QoQ revenue growth in CC to 62,323 crore in Q1FY25 helped by BSNL deal and longer working days. USD revenue is likely to rise 1.5% QoQ to $7,473 million. Ramp-up of deals won earlier, recovery in the FSI and retail verticals, and momentum from the BSNL deal could aid growth.

11 Jul 2024, 09:23:24 AM IST

TCS Q1 Results 2024 Live: TCS share price gains over 1% ahead of Q1 results

TCS Q1 Results 2024 Live: TCS share price opened higher on Thursday ahead of the announcement of Q1 results later during the day. TCS shares opened nearly a percent higher at 3,944.65 apiece on the BSE as against its previous close of 3,909.90 per share. TCS share price extended gains and rose over 1.6% to 3,972.60 apiece.

11 Jul 2024, 09:03:27 AM IST

TCS Q1 Results 2024 Live: TCS likely to see muted earnings

TCS Q1 Results 2024 Live: TCS earnings for the quarter ended June 2024 are likely to be softer, with a muted sequential growth in revenue, but net profit and EBIT margin are likely to see a drop. Market participants will focus on whether the company sees green shoots in the demand environment, especially with the high likelihood of the US Federal Reserve beginning rate cuts and monetary policy easing in September.

11 Jul 2024, 08:47:48 AM IST

TCS Q1 Results 2024 Live: IT major to report Q1 results today

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software services exporter in India, will announce its earnings for the first quarter of FY25 today. TCS Q1 results are scheduled to be released after market hours on July 11.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue