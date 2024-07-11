TCS Q1 Results 2024 Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software services exporter in India, is set to announce its June quarter earnings today. The IT bellwether TCS is expected to see a muted sequential growth in revenue, but margins are likely to shrink, primarily due to wage hikes. TCS Q1 revenue is expected to rise 1.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in constant currency (CC) terms, led by deal scale up. Net profit in Q1FY25 is expected to fall 2.9%, while EBIT margin may contract 150 bps QoQ owing to wage hikes. The deal pipeline should remain healthy, while the outlook on near-term demand and pricing environment, and deal wins are key monitorables. Stay tuned to our TCS Q1 results 2024 live blog for the latest updates.
TCS is expected to report 1.8% QoQ revenue growth in CC to ₹62,323 crore in Q1FY25 helped by BSNL deal and longer working days. USD revenue is likely to rise 1.5% QoQ to $7,473 million. Ramp-up of deals won earlier, recovery in the FSI and retail verticals, and momentum from the BSNL deal could aid growth.
TCS share price opened higher on Thursday ahead of the announcement of Q1 results later during the day. TCS shares opened nearly a percent higher at ₹3,944.65 apiece on the BSE as against its previous close of ₹3,909.90 per share. TCS share price extended gains and rose over 1.6% to ₹3,972.60 apiece.
TCS earnings for the quarter ended June 2024 are likely to be softer, with a muted sequential growth in revenue, but net profit and EBIT margin are likely to see a drop. Market participants will focus on whether the company sees green shoots in the demand environment, especially with the high likelihood of the US Federal Reserve beginning rate cuts and monetary policy easing in September.
