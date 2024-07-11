TCS Q1 Results 2024 Live Updates: TCS share price rises over 1% ahead of Q1 results

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:50 AM IST

TCS Q1 Results 2024 Live Updates: TCS share price gained more than a percent ahead of the announcement of Q1 results later today. The IT major is expected to report a muted sequential revenue growth in Q1FY24, but margins are likely to shrink, primarily due to wage hikes.