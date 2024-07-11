TCS Q1 Results: The board of directors have announced an interim dividend of ₹ 10 per equity share, in their first quarter results of financial year 2024-2025, according to the company filing.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) board of directors have announced an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share, in their first quarter results of financial year 2024-2025, according to the company filing.

“We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per Equity Share of ₹1 each of the company," said TCS in the exchange filing.

The biggest IT services company in India announced their first-quarter results on Thursday, July 11. TCS said that the interim dividend shall be paid to the shareholders on Monday, August 5.

“The interim dividend shall be paid on Monday, August 5, 2024, to the equity shareholders of the company, whose names appear on the register of members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Saturday, July 20, 2024, which is the record date, fixed for the purpose," said TCS in the exchange filing.

The IT services major reported a 9 per cent rise in the company's net profit at ₹12,040 crore for the first quarter of 2024-25, as compared to the same quarter the previous year. The revenue from the core business rose 5.4 per cent at ₹62,613 crore for the April to June quarter of 2024-25, when compared to the same quarter the previous year.

"I am pleased to report a strong start to the new fiscal year with all-round growth across industries and markets. We are continuing to expand our client relationships, create new capabilities in emerging technologies and invest in innovation, including a new AI-focused TCS PacePor in France, IoT lab in the US and expanding our delivery centers in Latin America, Canada and Europe," said K Krithivasan, the managing director and chief executive officer of TCS in the Q1 results.

The shares of Tata Consultancy Services closed 0.33 per cent higher at ₹3922.70, on Thursday, July 11, as compared to its previous close at ₹3909.90. The first quarter results were declared post-market hours.

TCS reported a final dividend of ₹28 per equity share for the fourth quarter of the financial year ending 2023-24.

