Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TCS Q1 Results: Net profit rises 8.7% to ₹12,040 crore, revenue up 5% YoY; dividend declared

TCS Q1 Results: Net profit rises 8.7% to ₹12,040 crore, revenue up 5% YoY; dividend declared

Livemint

  TCS Q1 Results: The IT major's net profit rose over eight per cent to ₹12,040 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25.

TCS Q1 Results: The IT major's net profit rose eight per cent in the June quarter. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

TCS Q1 Results: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (FY25) on Thursday, July 11, reporting a rise of 8.7 per cent in consolidated net profit at 12,040 crore, compared to 11,074 crore in the corresponding period last year.

India's largest information technology (IT) major's revenue from operations in the June quarter of current fiscal rose 5.4 per cent to 63,613 crore, compared to 59,381 crore in the same period last year.

