TCS Q1 Results: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (FY25) on Thursday, July 11, reporting a rise of 8.7 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹12,040 crore, compared to ₹11,074 crore in the corresponding period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's largest information technology (IT) major's revenue from operations in the June quarter of current fiscal rose 5.4 per cent to ₹63,613 crore, compared to ₹59,381 crore in the same period last year.

