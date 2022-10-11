TCS Q2 net profit up 8.4%, tops estimates4 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 12:01 AM IST
- Firm wins more orders despite fears of clients cutting tech investments
- TCS reported an order book of $8.1 billion, a growth of 15.4% from a year ago
MUMBAI : Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s fiscal second-quarter profit rose 8.4%, beating analysts’ estimates, as India’s biggest software services company won more orders despite fears of clients cutting tech investments because of a possible recession.