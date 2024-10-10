Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 10 2024 09:34:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.60 1.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 937.60 -0.17%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 422.60 0.99%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,752.45 0.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 494.05 0.46%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: IT giant may see 2% QoQ revenue growth led by BSNL deal; to consider dividend
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

TCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: IT giant may see 2% QoQ revenue growth led by BSNL deal; to consider dividend

1 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2024, 09:39 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

TCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: TCS is estimated to post muted earnings growth in Q2FY25 led by ramp-up of key deals, especially the BSNL one. TCS Q2 revenue is expected to grow 2.2%, while its net profit is estimated to rise 3.5%, sequentially.

TCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: TCS Q2 results date is October 10 and the IT giant said its board of directors will also consider an interim dividend today. (Image: REUTERS)Premium
TCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: TCS Q2 results date is October 10 and the IT giant said its board of directors will also consider an interim dividend today. (Image: REUTERS)

TCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest IT services company in India, is set to announce its financial results for the second quarter of FY25 today. TCS Q2 results date is October 10 and the IT giant will announce its September quarter earnings after the market hours today. The Tata Group company said its board of directors will also consider an interim dividend. TCS is estimated to post muted earnings growth in Q2FY25 led by ramp-up of key deals, especially the BSNL one. TCS Q2 revenue is expected to grow 2.2%, while its net profit is estimated to rise 3.5%, sequentially. Stay tuned to our TCS Q2 Results LIVE blog for the latest updates.

10 Oct 2024, 09:39:24 AM IST

TCS Q2 Results LIVE: TCS to declare Q2 results today

TCS Q2 Results LIVE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest IT services company in India, will declare its financial results for the second quarter of FY25 today. TCS Q2 results date is October 10 and the IT giant will announce its September quarter earnings after the market hours today.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue