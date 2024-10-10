Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

TCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: IT giant may see 2% QoQ revenue growth led by BSNL deal; to consider dividend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:49 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

TCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: TCS is estimated to post muted earnings growth in Q2FY25 led by ramp-up of key deals, especially the BSNL one. TCS Q2 revenue is expected to grow 2.2%, while its net profit is estimated to rise 3.5%, sequentially.

TCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: TCS Q2 results date is October 10 and the IT giant said its board of directors will also consider an interim dividend today.

TCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest IT services company in India, is set to announce its financial results for the second quarter of FY25 today. TCS Q2 results date is October 10 and the IT giant will announce its September quarter earnings after the market hours today. The Tata Group company said its board of directors will also consider an interim dividend. TCS is estimated to post muted earnings growth in Q2FY25 led by ramp-up of key deals, especially the BSNL one. TCS Q2 revenue is expected to grow 2.2%, while its net profit is estimated to rise 3.5%, sequentially. Stay tuned to our TCS Q2 Results LIVE blog for the latest updates.

10 Oct 2024, 09:49 AM IST TCS Q2 Results LIVE: TCS board meeting today to consider Q2 results

TCS Q2 Results LIVE: The meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 10, 2024, inter alia to approve and take on record the audited condensed standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and six month period ending September 30, 2024, TCS said in a regulatory filing on September 30.

The Tata Group company’s board will approve and take on record the audited condensed consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries, it added.

10 Oct 2024, 09:39 AM IST TCS Q2 Results LIVE: TCS to declare Q2 results today

TCS Q2 Results LIVE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest IT services company in India, will declare its financial results for the second quarter of FY25 today. TCS Q2 results date is October 10 and the IT giant will announce its September quarter earnings after the market hours today.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.