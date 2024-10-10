TCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest IT services company in India, is set to announce its financial results for the second quarter of FY25 today. TCS Q2 results date is October 10 and the IT giant will announce its September quarter earnings after the market hours today. The Tata Group company said its board of directors will also consider an interim dividend. TCS is estimated to post muted earnings growth in Q2FY25 led by ramp-up of key deals, especially the BSNL one. TCS Q2 revenue is expected to grow 2.2%, while its net profit is estimated to rise 3.5%, sequentially. Stay tuned to our TCS Q2 Results LIVE blog for the latest updates.
The meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 10, 2024, inter alia to approve and take on record the audited condensed standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and six month period ending September 30, 2024, TCS said in a regulatory filing on September 30.
The Tata Group company’s board will approve and take on record the audited condensed consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries, it added.
