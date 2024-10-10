TCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: IT giant may see 2% QoQ revenue growth led by BSNL deal; to consider dividend

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:49 AM IST

TCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: TCS is estimated to post muted earnings growth in Q2FY25 led by ramp-up of key deals, especially the BSNL one. TCS Q2 revenue is expected to grow 2.2%, while its net profit is estimated to rise 3.5%, sequentially.