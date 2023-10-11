TCS Q2 Results Live: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will announce its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) today, October 11. D-Street analysts widely expect India's largest software service exporter to report single-digit growth in terms of revenue and profit over global economic triggers that continues to weigh on the information technology (IT) sector. Market observers keenly await the announcements from the TCS board as it will consider a proposal for share buyback in its meeting today. This will be its fifth share buyback for the IT behemoth in a span of six years.
Stay tuned to out TCS Q2 Results Live Blog for the latest updates from the leading IT major:
TCS Q2 Results Live: IT major to report muted earnings growth; share buyback in focus
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software service exporter in India, will report its earnings for the quarter ended September 2023 on Wednesday, October 11. The IT major is expected to deliver 0.5% revenue growth in constant currency terms and 0.3% USD growth, on a sequential basis. TCS net profit in the second quarter of FY24 is expected to rise by 1.1%. Read TCS Q2 earnings preview here
TCS Q2 Results Live: TCS to post single digit revenue, profit growth
TCS, the largest software service exporter in India, is likely to post single digit revenue and profit growth for the quarter ended September 2023. The revenue growth for the IT sector likely to be modest dragged by lower discretionary tech spends and delay in execution of deals, analysts said.
However, demand stays solid—likely to show up in strong deal flows yet again— which should translate to a strong recovery in H2FY24.
TCS Q2 Results Live: TCS to announce share buyback
TCS board will also consider a proposal for share buyback in its meeting on October 11. This will be its fifth share buyback in six years.
“… the Board of Directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company, at its meeting to be held on October 11, 2023," TCS said in its BSE filing on October 6.
TCS Q2 Results Live: IT major to announce September quarter results today
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software service exporter in India, will report its earnings for the quarter ended September 2023 today, October 11.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!