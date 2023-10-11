TCS Q2 earnings: Information Technology (IT) services major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd on Wednesday reported an 8.7% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to shareholders of the company) for the fiscal's second quarter ended September (Q2FY24) to ₹11,342 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹10,431 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 2.4%. TCS shares ended at ₹3,610.20 apiece, down 0.52% on BSE.

The IT company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹59,692 crores during the quarter ended September from ₹55,309 crore in Q2FY23, a year-on-year jump of nearly 8%. Sequentially, the growth was muted, up by 0.5% from ₹59,381 crore in Q1FY24.

The company's consolidated total income for the quarter ended September surged by nearly 8% year-on-year to ₹60,698 crore.

According to the exchange filing, operating margin, or EBIT, for the quarter ending in September was 24.3%, an increase of 0.3% year over year.

“Our focus on improving employee utilisation, while driving productivity improvement and cost efficiency across the organisation, has helped us expand our operating margin to 24.3%. We will continue to push the growth, efficiency and innovation levers to further improve our profitability. In keeping with our shareholder friendly capital allocation policy, the Board has recommended a share buyback to the tune of ₹17,000 crore at ₹4,150 per share," said Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer of TCS.

With $11.2 billion worth order wins for the second quarter of FY24, TCS's order book improved quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

“Strong deal momentum delivered us a very large order book in Q2 – our second highest TCV ever in a quarter, and good pipeline," said K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS.

In constant currency (CC) terms, TCS' Q2 revenue grew 2.8% YoY.

TCS Dividend

The board of directors have declared second interim dividend of ₹9 per equity share of ₹1 each of the company.

TCS Buyback

The company has approved share buyback up to ₹17,000 crore at ₹4,150 per share.

“The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today has approved a proposal to buyback up to 4,09,63,855 equity shares of the Company for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹17,000 crore, representing (1.12)% of the total paid-up equity share capital, at ₹4,150 per equity share," the company said in an exchange filing.

