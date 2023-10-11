TCS Q2 Results: Net profit rises 8.7% on year to ₹11,342 crore; declares dividend
TCS Q2 earnings: Information Technology (IT) services major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd on Wednesday reported an 8.7% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to shareholders of the company) for the fiscal's second quarter ended September (Q2FY24) to ₹11,342 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹10,431 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 2.4%. TCS shares ended at ₹3,610.20 apiece, down 0.52% on BSE.