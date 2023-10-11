comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TCS Q2 Results: Net profit rises 8.7% on year to 11,342 crore; declares dividend
TCS Q2 Results: Net profit rises 8.7% on year to ₹11,342 crore; declares dividend

 Dhanya Nagasundaram

TCS Q2 earnings: TCS Q2 net profit rises 8.7% to ₹11,342 crore. TCS board approves ₹17,000 crore buyback at ₹4,150/share.

Tata Consultancy Services reports its Q1FY24 earnings post market hours on Wednesday.Premium
Tata Consultancy Services reports its Q1FY24 earnings post market hours on Wednesday.

TCS Q2 earnings: Information Technology (IT) services major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd on Wednesday reported an 8.7% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to shareholders of the company) for the fiscal's second quarter ended September (Q2FY24) to 11,342 crore. The company had reported a profit of 10,431 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 2.4%. TCS shares ended at 3,610.20 apiece, down 0.52% on BSE.

The IT company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at 59,692 crores during the quarter ended September from 55,309 crore in Q2FY23, a year-on-year jump of nearly 8%. Sequentially, the growth was muted, up by 0.5% from 59,381 crore in Q1FY24.

Also Read: TCS Q2 Results Live Updates: Net profit rises 8.7% to 11,342 crore; board approves dividend, buyback of shares

The company's consolidated total income for the quarter ended September surged by nearly 8% year-on-year to 60,698 crore. 

According to the exchange filing, operating margin, or EBIT, for the quarter ending in September was 24.3%, an increase of 0.3% year over year.

“Our focus on improving employee utilisation, while driving productivity improvement and cost efficiency across the organisation, has helped us expand our operating margin to 24.3%. We will continue to push the growth, efficiency and innovation levers to further improve our profitability. In keeping with our shareholder friendly capital allocation policy, the Board has recommended a share buyback to the tune of 17,000 crore at 4,150 per share," said Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer of TCS. 

With $11.2 billion worth order wins for the second quarter of FY24, TCS's order book improved quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

“Strong deal momentum delivered us a very large order book in Q2 – our second highest TCV ever in a quarter, and good pipeline," said K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS.

In constant currency (CC) terms, TCS' Q2 revenue grew 2.8% YoY.

Also Read: TCS Q2 Earnings: 5 key highlights from the IT major's September-quarter scorecard

TCS Dividend

The board of directors have declared second interim dividend of 9 per equity share of 1 each of the company. 

Also Read: TCS announces its second interim dividend of 9 per share; here are details of ex-dividend, record, payment dates

TCS Buyback

The company has approved share buyback up to 17,000 crore at 4,150 per share. 

“The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today has approved a proposal to buyback up to 4,09,63,855 equity shares of the Company for an aggregate amount not exceeding 17,000 crore, representing (1.12)% of the total paid-up equity share capital, at 4,150 per equity share," the company said in an exchange filing. 

Also Read: TCS buyback: TCS board approves 17,000 crore buyback at price of 4,150/share

 

