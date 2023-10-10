TCS Q2 Results Preview: IT major to report muted earnings growth; share buyback in focus
TCS is expected to report total revenue of ₹59,904.6 crore in Q2FY24 as compared to ₹59,381 crore in the June quarter. In USD terms, the company is likely to post revenue of $7,246 million as against $7,226 million, QoQ.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software service exporter in India, will report its earnings for the quarter ended September 2023 on Wednesday, October 11.
