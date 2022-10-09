IT-giant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be in focus on Monday ahead of their September 2022 quarterly result. Investors will keenly watch how TCS betters on a sequential basis. Majority of experts believe TCS to continue its revenue growth momentum while operating margins are likely to improve from the wage hike impact that was seen in Q1. TCS is seen to record healthy growth across verticals. Among key things to watch out for will be attrition rate, EBIT margin outlook, rupee depreciation benefit, and deal wins.

