TCS Q3 net profit rises 7% to 8,701 cr; announces interim dividend of 6

"Our Q3 growth is a very satisfactory outcome of our ability to leverage the proactive investments made to capture the strong demand and be meaningful to our clients. It is a strong endorsement of our resilience, way of working and the relative competitiveness of our products and services. We celebrated the accomplishment of our Enterprise Agile by 2020 vision during the quarter, and with SBWS™, we have a well-oiled location-independent execution model that brings in the resources just in time, efficient execution, and machine-led delivery governance that are delighting our customers. All these augur well to progress our 25x25 future of work vision," said N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director, TCS.