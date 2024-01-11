LIVE UPDATES

TCS Q3 Results Live Updates: IT major likely to see muted earnings growth; deal wins, demand outlook in focus

3 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST

TCS Q3 Results Live Updates: TCS Q3 results are expected to come in muted with a tepid growth in revenue and profit after tax (PAT) on account of the prevailing weakness in discretionary spending in key markets in the West.