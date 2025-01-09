TCS Q3 results: India's largest IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, announced their October to December quarter results on Thursday, Janaury 9. The company announced a 12 per cent rise in net profit to ₹12,380 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹11,058 crore in the previous year.

The company's revenue from operations rose 5 per cent to ₹63,973 crore in the October to December quarter, compared to ₹60,583 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares closed 1.72 per cent lower at ₹4,036.65 after Thursday's market session, compared to ₹4,107.50 at the previous market close. The company released the third-quarter results after market operating hours on Thursday.

Among the significant expense rises were Employee benefits expenses, which rose 3.5 per cent for the third quarter at ₹35,956 crore, compared year-on-year with ₹34,722 crore a year ago.

Employee benefits expenses, along with the cost of acquiring equipment and software licenses, drove the total expenses for the firm up 6.33 per cent to ₹48,550 crore, compared to ₹45,658 crore in the previous financial year.

Segmental Revenues Tata Consultancy Services' revenues from the Communication, Media and Technology segment witnessed a 20 per cent jump to ₹11,989 crore, compared to its previous levels of ₹9,932 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The core business revenue segment from the BFSI sector rose 3.6 per cent to ₹23,481 crore, compared to ₹22,667 crore in the previous quarter.