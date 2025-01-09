Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TCS Q3 results: Net profit rises 12% YoY to 12,380 crore; revenue up 5%

TCS Q3 results: Net profit rises 12% YoY to ₹12,380 crore; revenue up 5%

Anubhav Mukherjee

TCS Q3 results: Tata Consultancy Services announced a 12 per cent hike in net profit for the quarter ended December 2024. Shares closed lower ahead of earnings release. 

Tata Consultancy Services declared their third-quarter results on Thursday, January 9.

TCS Q3 results: India's largest IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, announced their October to December quarter results on Thursday, Janaury 9. The company announced a 12 per cent rise in net profit to 12,380 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 11,058 crore in the previous year.

TCS Q3 results showed that the revenue from operations rose 5 per cent to 63,973 crore in the October to December quarter, compared to 60,583 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares closed 1.72 per cent lower at 4,036.65 after Thursday's market session, compared to 4,107.50 at the previous market close. The company released the third-quarter results after market operating hours on Thursday.

Among the significant expense rises were Employee benefits expenses, which rose 3.5 per cent for the third quarter at 35,956 crore, compared year-on-year with 34,722 crore a year ago.

Employee benefits expenses, along with the cost of acquiring equipment and software licenses, drove the total expenses for the firm up 6.33 per cent to 48,550 crore, compared to 45,658 crore in the previous financial year.

Segmental Revenues

Tata Consultancy Services' revenues from the Communication, Media and Technology segment witnessed a 20 per cent jump to 11,989 crore, compared to its previous levels of 9,932 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The core business revenue segment from the BFSI sector rose 3.6 per cent to 23,481 crore, compared to 22,667 crore in the previous quarter.

The company also announced its third interim dividend issue along with a special dividend issue on Thursday, Janaury 9.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
