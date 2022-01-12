TCS Q3 profit rises 12% to 9,769 cr, announces 18,000 cr share buyback

“The ability to attract and retain top quality talent across the world has been central to TCS’ business success and a source of competitive differentiation. We continue to set new records in talent acquisition. In addition to the 43,000 freshers we hired in H1, we onboarded 34,000 fresh graduates in Q3 – which is higher than our full year fresher hiring numbers in prior years. On the talent retention side, we continue to be the industry benchmark," said Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer.

