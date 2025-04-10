TCS Q4 Result: From PAT, revenue to dividend— 6 key takeaways from IT major’s March quarter earnings

TCS Q4 Result: IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday, April 10, announced its March quarter (Q4FY25) results, reporting, among other things, a slight decline in profit, a modest rise in revenue from operations and a final dividend for the last financial year.

The company surpassed the $30 billion revenue milestone and underscored that a strong order book reinforces confidence in its long-term resilience.

“We are pleased to cross the $30 billion in annual revenues and achieve a strong order book for the second consecutive quarter," said K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

"Our expertise in AI and digital innovation, coupled with the unmatched knowledge of customer context and global scale, makes us the pillar of support for our customers in this environment of macroeconomic uncertainty," Krithivasan said.

Let's take a look at six key highlights of TCS' March quarter scorecard.

TCS Q4 result: Key takeaways 1. What are the revenue, profit and margin figures? According to the company's exchange filing, TCS' consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for Q4FY25 stood at ₹12,224 crore. It was 1.7 per cent down from the profit of ₹12,434 crore reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹64,479 crore, growing 5.3 per cent year-on-year against ₹61,237 crore in the same quarter last year.

In constant currency (CC) terms, the company's revenue increased 2.5 per cent year over year. The company's operating margin for the quarter stood at 24.2 per cent, while net margin was 19 per cent.

For the last financial year (FY25), TCS's revenue rose 6 per cent YoY and, in CC terms, 4.2 per cent YoY to ₹2,55,324 crore. Operating margin for FY25 came at 24.3 per cent, and net margin stood at 19 per cent.

2. Regional markets lead among domains Growth among different domains was led by 'regional markets and others' which grew 22.5 per cent YoY in CC terms, followed by 'energy, resources and utilities' which grew 4.6 per cent YoY. The BFSI segment grew 2.5 per cent YoY in CC terms. The 'technology and services' domain grew 1.1 per cent YoY in CC terms.

However, the segments of 'communication and media' degrew 9.8 per cent YoY in Q4. The 'life sciences and healthcare' domain degrew 5.6 per cent and the 'manufacturing' domain degrew 2.9 per cent YoY.

3. All geographical markets see growth except North America Among markets in different geographical regions, barring North America, which degrew 1.9 per cent YoY in CC terms, all saw healthy gains.

Indian market led among geographies, growing at a solid pace of 33 per cent YoY, followed by MEA (Middle East and Africa), which saw a YoY growth of 13.2 per cent.

Markets in Asia Pacific (up 6.4 per cent), Latin America (up 4.3 per cent), continental Europe (up 1.4 per cent) and the UK (up 1.2 per cent) also grew.

4. Headcount TCS said its workforce stood at 6,07,979 as of March 31st. The employee base includes 35.2 per cent women and 152 nationalities.

IT services’ attrition was at 13.3 per cent for the last twelve months.

“Our trainee onboarding in FY25 was 42,000 as planned. We won the Enterprise-Wide Top Employer Certification from the Top Employers Institute. This milestone builds on TCS’s achievements as a Global Top Employer for 2025, marking an unbroken record of receiving this distinction over a decade," said Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer, TCS.

"We continue to enjoy the pride of place as the employer of choice and the industry-best retention rate by prioritising a culture of professional and personal growth, wellbeing, and purpose-driven engagement for our associates,” said Lakkad.

5. TCS financial dividend for FY25 TCS proposed a final dividend of ₹30 per share to be approved at the annual general meeting.

6. Deal wins TCS' said it saw a strong total contract value (TCV) performance at $39.4 billion for FY25 and at $12.2 billion for Q4.

Here are some of the key deals of the company:

TCS announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to enhance its AI and GenAI offerings for customers in the communication, media, and information services industry.

It signed an agreement to modernize the depository system of Muscat Clearing and Depository (MCD), Oman’s central securities depository.

TCS partnered with The Cumberland Building Society in the UK to modernize its core banking ecosystem.

Announced collaborative engagement with MassRobotics, the largest independent robotics hub in the world dedicated to advancing robotics and connected devices.

A large North American convenience retailer has selected TCS’ AI powered 'Clever Energy' to accelerate their net zero journey.

