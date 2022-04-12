TCS' Q4 result meets expectation, but doesn't excite investors

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a post earnings conference call, the company's management said that margins were aided by better operating efficiencies and favourable currency movements. Further, the management pointed out that it had seen highest-ever order inflow of $11.3 billion during the quarter, which included two mega deals of $1 billion each. Excluding these mega deals, its total contract value at $9.5billion was still up around 3% year-on-year.
While TCS earnings met expectations on key parameters, shares of the company were trading flat on the NSE in Tuesday's opening trade. The lukewarm response is due to some near-term margin headwinds that investors in the stocks need to be watchful of.
Analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities Ltd noted that TCS' Ebit margin at 25.3% for FY22 is below the company’s aspirational range of 26-28%, largely due to supply-side pressures. Also, the company's management has hinted at margin pressure in 1HFY23 due to high employee costs as well as the return of travel costs.
"The commentary on pricing hints at it being not such a big lever in FY23, where on new deals there seems to be heightened competitive intensity," added the Nirmal Bang report.
Sharing a similar view, analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said, salary inflation and potential slowdown in Europe remain near-term concerns, although TCS is well poised to benefit from strong demand and growing digital transformation opportunities.