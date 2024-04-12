TCS Q4 result: Revenue up 4%, profit rises 9% YoY; top 5 highlights from March quarter scorecard
TCS Q4 result: TCS reported broadly in-line Q4 earnings as its revenue remained almost flat on a quarter-on-quarter basis and its profit rose about 4 per cent sequentially, in line with market expectations.
TCS Q4 result: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported broadly in-line March quarter (Q4) earnings on Friday, April 12. The company's revenue for Q4FY24 remained almost flat on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis and its profit rose about 4 per cent sequentially, in line with market expectations.