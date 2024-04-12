TCS Q4 result: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported broadly in-line March quarter (Q4) earnings on Friday, April 12. The company's revenue for Q4FY24 remained almost flat on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis and its profit rose about 4 per cent sequentially, in line with market expectations.

The company said it saw the highest-ever order book in Q4FY24 despite global macro uncertainty.

“We are very pleased to close Q4 and FY24 on a strong note with the highest-ever order book and a 26 per cent operating margin, validating the robustness of our business model and execution excellence. In an environment of global macro uncertainty, we are staying close to our customers and helping them execute their core priorities with TCS’ portfolio of offerings, innovation capabilities and thought leadership," K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS, said.

Let's take a look at five top highlights of TCS' Q4FY24 scorecard:

1. The key numbers

TCS reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹61,237 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24. This was up 3.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 1.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Revenue in constant currency (CC) terms rose 2.2 per cent YoY.

Its consolidated net profit for the quarter under review stood at ₹12,434 crore, up 9.1 per cent YoY and 12.4 per cent QoQ.

The company's operating margin in Q4 saw an increase of 150 bps YoY at 26 per cent while the net margin saw an expansion of 100 bps YoY at 20.3 per cent.

(More to come)

