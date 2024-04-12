TCS Dividend: Board recommends final dividend of ₹28/equity share; check details
TCS dividend: The board of India's top IT services provider today recommended a final dividend of ₹28 per equity share for the face value of Re 1 each of the company.
TCS Q4 Results: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Friday, April 12, and the board recommended a final dividend along with releasing the quarterly numbers. The board of India's top IT services provider today recommended a final dividend of ₹28 per equity share for the face value of Re 1 each of the company.