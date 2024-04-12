Active Stocks
TCS Q4 Results: Company reports net profit at ₹12,434 crore, revenue at ₹61,237 crore

Shivangini

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software services exporter in India, reported revenue of ₹61,237 crore in its earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24 today, on 12 April.

TCS Quarter 4 Results: company's profit after tax (PAT) rose by 9.1% (YoY) (Bloomberg)Premium
TCS Quarter 4 Results: company's profit after tax (PAT) rose by 9.1% (YoY) (Bloomberg)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software services exporter in India, reported revenue of 61,237 crore in its earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24 today, on 12 April. The company's profit after tax (PAT) rose by 9.1% (YoY). TCS reported consolidated net profit at 12,434 crore on a year-on-year basis for the quarter ended 31 March, 2024. 

The IT services firm has also announced a dividend of 28 apiece.

This is a developing story keep checking for further updates.

 

Published: 12 Apr 2024, 03:55 PM IST
