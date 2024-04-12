TCS Q4 Results: Company reports net profit at ₹12,434 crore, revenue at ₹61,237 crore
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software services exporter in India, reported revenue of ₹61,237 crore in its earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24 today, on 12 April. The company's profit after tax (PAT) rose by 9.1% (YoY). TCS reported consolidated net profit at ₹12,434 crore on a year-on-year basis for the quarter ended 31 March, 2024.