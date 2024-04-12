Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TCS Q4 Results: Company reports net profit at 12,434 crore, revenue at 61,237 crore

TCS Q4 Results: Company reports net profit at ₹12,434 crore, revenue at ₹61,237 crore

Shivangini

  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software services exporter in India, reported revenue of 61,237 crore in its earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24 today, on 12 April.

TCS Quarter 4 Results: company's profit after tax (PAT) rose by 9.1% (YoY)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software services exporter in India, reported revenue of 61,237 crore in its earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24 today, on 12 April. The company's profit after tax (PAT) rose by 9.1% (YoY). TCS reported consolidated net profit at 12,434 crore on a year-on-year basis for the quarter ended 31 March, 2024.

Follow Live Updates: TCS Q4 Results Live Updates: Net profit at 12,240 crore, revenue at 61,237 crore, announces dividend at 28 per share

The IT services firm has also announced a dividend of 28 apiece.

This is a developing story keep checking for further updates.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.