TCS Q4 Results Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software services exporter in India, is set to report its earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24 today, 12 April. The IT major TCS Q4 results are expected to be modest, led by the ramp-up of large deal wins, including the BSNL deal, even as weakness in key international markets persisted. The IT bellwether is likely to see Q4FY24 revenue growth in the low single-digit quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in constant currency terms. EBIT margin may remain stable as operational improvements and cost efficiencies would be offset by low margins in the domestic business. Stay tuned to TCS Q4 results live blog for the latest updates.
A total of four companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 (Q4FY24) on April 12. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Anand Rathi, Metal Forge India, and Milgrey Finance Investments Ltd are the four companies that will release their earnings for the January-March 2024 period on April 12.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software services exporter in India, is set to report its earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24 today, 12 April. The IT major TCS Q4 results are scheduled to be released after market hours later today. The board of directors of TCS will meet today to approve the audited standalone financial results of the company for the year ending March 31, 2024. The board will also approve the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries for the year ending March 31, 2024, and recommend a final dividend, if any for FY24.
