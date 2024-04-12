Active Stocks
Fri Apr 12 2024 10:52:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.80 -0.21%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 367.20 1.12%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.75 -1.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,026.00 1.27%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 280.40 -0.73%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TCS Q4 Results Live Updates: Deal wins to lead revenue growth; net profit, EBIT margin likely to improve
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

TCS Q4 Results Live Updates: Deal wins to lead revenue growth; net profit, EBIT margin likely to improve

1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

TCS Q4 Results Live Updates: TCS Q4 results are expected to be modest, led by the ramp-up of large deal wins, even as weakness in key international markets persisted. Revenue growth is likely to be in the low single-digit QoQ in constant currency terms, while EBIT margin may remain stable.

TCS Q4 Results Live Updates: TCS is expected to report revenue growth in low single-digit QoQ in constant currency terms. (Photo: REUTERS)Premium
TCS Q4 Results Live Updates: TCS is expected to report revenue growth in low single-digit QoQ in constant currency terms. (Photo: REUTERS)

TCS Q4 Results Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software services exporter in India, is set to report its earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24 today, 12 April. The IT major TCS Q4 results are expected to be modest, led by the ramp-up of large deal wins, including the BSNL deal, even as weakness in key international markets persisted. The IT bellwether is likely to see Q4FY24 revenue growth in the low single-digit quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in constant currency terms. EBIT margin may remain stable as operational improvements and cost efficiencies would be offset by low margins in the domestic business. Stay tuned to TCS Q4 results live blog for the latest updates.

12 Apr 2024, 10:46:00 AM IST

TCS Q4 Results Live: Revenue, PAT may see modest growth; commentary on near-term demand key monitorable

TCS Q4 Results Live: Experts expect TCS’ revenue growth to be in the low single digits quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in constant currency terms. EBIT margin may remain stable even as operational improvements and cost efficiencies would be offset by low margins in the Indian business. Apart from the key numbers, trends on deal winds, attrition and management commentary on near-term demand will be under focus. Read full report here

12 Apr 2024, 10:30:39 AM IST

TCS Q4 Results Live: Q4 Results Today: TCS, Anand Rathi among 4 companies to post earnings on April 12

TCS Q4 Results Live: A total of four companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 (Q4FY24) on April 12. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Anand Rathi, Metal Forge India, and Milgrey Finance Investments Ltd are the four companies that will release their earnings for the January-March 2024 period on April 12. Read here

12 Apr 2024, 10:15:32 AM IST

TCS Q4 Results Live: Revenue, net profit, EBIT margin likely to improve

TCS Q4 Results Live: TCS Q4 results are expected to be modest with marginally increase in revenue and net profit even as weakness in key international markets persisted during the quarter ended March 2024. The IT bellwether is likely to report Q4FY24 revenue growth in the low single digits quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in constant currency terms led by the ramp-up of large deal wins, including the BSNL deal. EBIT margin may remain stable as operational improvements and cost efficiencies would be offset by low margins in the domestic business. 

12 Apr 2024, 10:03:59 AM IST

TCS Q4 Results Live: TCS to report Q4 results today

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software services exporter in India, is set to report its earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24 today, 12 April. The IT major TCS Q4 results are scheduled to be released after market hours later today. The board of directors of TCS will meet today to approve the audited standalone financial results of the company for the year ending March 31, 2024. The board will also approve the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries for the year ending March 31, 2024, and recommend a final dividend, if any for FY24.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App