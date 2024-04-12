TCS Q4 Results Live Updates: Deal wins to lead revenue growth; net profit, EBIT margin likely to improve

TCS Q4 Results Live Updates: TCS Q4 results are expected to be modest, led by the ramp-up of large deal wins, even as weakness in key international markets persisted. Revenue growth is likely to be in the low single-digit QoQ in constant currency terms, while EBIT margin may remain stable.