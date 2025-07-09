TCS Q1 preview: CEO Krithivasan faces litmus test amid macro uncertainty and slow growth
09 Jul 2025
TCS has seen growth decline in the past three years, two of which have been under Krithivasan, and reported the slowest growth amongst India's top three IT firms in FY25. Mint takes a look at five issues analysts and investors will follow closely during its earnings announcement tomorrow.
Bengaluru: A month after former Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) chief operating officer Natarajan Ganapathy Subramaniam retired in May 2024, chief executive K Krithivasan said the company would not hire a new COO for the time being. He added that TCS leaders were distributing Subramaniam's work among themselves and that no single individual could replace him.
