3. Profitability

TCS typically starts the year with relatively low operating margins, which then increase throughout the year. But this time around its margins are not expected to take a hit it has not announced the date and quantum of wage hikes. Traditionally, the company rolls out hikes in the first quarter of the fiscal and most of its impact is absorbed in the months before September. This also suggests the company is looking to guard its market-leading profitability of 24.3% even when growth prospects appear bleak.