TCS shares end flat post earnings announcement

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Shares of TCS ended on a flat note on Friday after the country's largest IT services firm reported a 1.7 per cent decline in the March quarter net profit.

Despite a positive beginning, the company's shares faced volatile trends on the stock exchanges. At one point, the stock climbed 1.61 per cent to hit the day's high of ₹3,298.40 on the BSE. But, later it slipped 1.25 per cent to ₹3,205.25 during the day. The IT bellwether stock later ended at ₹3,232.30, down 0.43 per cent.

On the NSE, the stock ended at ₹3,238, a decline of 0.26 per cent. It hit a high of ₹3,298.95 and a low of ₹3,206.00 during the day.

In volume terms, 2.29 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 71.09 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

"Though the IT major's result missed the street estimates, it opines optimism in the latter half of FY26 owing to growth in the order book," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, said.

TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) on Thursday reported a 1.7 per cent decline in the March quarter net profit to ₹12,224 crore, driven largely by a margin contraction.

The Tata Group company, which is the first major entity to report January-March quarterly results, also announced that it will be deferring wage hikes to its 6.07 lakh employees due to the business uncertainties triggered by the tariff issues.

Its FY25 net profit increased 4.2 per cent to ₹48,553 crore on the back of a 6 per cent growth in revenue to ₹2.55 lakh crore or over USD 30 billion.

The company's managing director and chief executive officer K Krithivasan said it expects FY26 to be better than FY25 on the revenue front, but acknowledged the ongoing challenges.