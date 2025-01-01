Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price will remain in focus on Wednesday as the IT bellwether has announced that its board will consider dividend along with the third quarter earnings next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCS has announced the date of its board meeting wherein the board of directors will consider and approve the Q3FY25 results and also propose an interim dividend payment. The Tata Group company has also fixed the record date for the third interim dividend.

TCS Q3 Results TCS will release October-December quarter earnings for FY25 on Thursday, January 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“...a meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 9, 2025, inter alia to: i. approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and nine month period ending December 31, 2024," TCS said in a regulatory filing on December 31.

The board will also approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the quarter and nine month period ending December 31, 2024.

Usually, the IT giant announces its earnings after the stock market hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCS Dividend 2024 TCS said its board will also consider declaration of third interim dividend to the equity shareholders.

TCS Dividend Record Date TCS dividend record date has been fixed on Friday, January 17, 2025.

“The third interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, January 17, 2025 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," TCS said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday, TCS shares ended 1.48% lower at ₹4,097.20 apiece on the BSE, with a market capitalisation of more than ₹14.82 lakh crore.