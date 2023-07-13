TCS vs Wipro Q1 Results: After muted June quarter earnings, check what's working & what's not for IT majors3 min read 13 Jul 2023, 04:52 PM IST
So far, the results of all three tech players have been in line with mixed-to-muted estimates by analysts and brokerage firms. However, experts say that Q1 numbers may be muted, but the trend is expected to reverse in the coming couple of quarters.
Q1FY24 Results: IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, and Wipro announced their June quarter results kickstarting the Q1FY24 earnings season. So far, the results of all three tech players have been in line with mixed-to-muted estimates by analysts and brokerage firms. However, experts say that Q1 numbers may be muted, but the trend is expected to reverse in the coming couple of quarters.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×