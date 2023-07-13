EBIT Margin

For TCS, the earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT) in the June quarter came in at ₹13,755 crore which declined by 5.1 per cent QOQ and grew by 12.9 per cent YoY. EBIT margin was down by 132bps QoQ and marginally up by 7bps YoY. The company's aim was to maintain margins in the range of 24-25 per cent but due to annual salary increase from April there was ~200bps impact of this hike which was offset through improved efficiencies.