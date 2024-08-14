TD Power Systems Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 32.62% YOY

TD Power Systems Q1 Results Live : TD Power Systems declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant financial performance. The company reported a topline increase of 24.28% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by 32.62% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.75% and the profit increased by 21.79%.
The company managed to control its expenses effectively as the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 2.67% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), although they increased by 23.72% YoY. This indicates a more efficient cost management strategy over the last quarter.
Operating income for TD Power Systems also showed impressive growth, rising by 20.31% QoQ and increasing by 30.61% YoY. This growth in operating income underscores the company's robust operational performance and efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.26, marking an increase of 32.16% YoY. This rise in EPS reflects the company’s ability to generate higher profits for its shareholders.
TD Power Systems has delivered strong returns to its investors, with a 4.89% return in the last week, a remarkable 41.92% return in the last six months, and a 55.51% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company’s strong market performance and investor confidence.
Currently, TD Power Systems has a market capitalization of ₹6315.52 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹429.8 and a 52-week low of ₹226.05, indicating a significant upward trend in its stock price over the past year.
TD Power Systems Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|273.78
|263.89
|+3.75%
|220.29
|+24.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|30.65
|31.49
|-2.67%
|24.77
|+23.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.57
|5.39
|-15.21%
|5.07
|-9.92%
|Total Operating Expense
|229.94
|227.45
|+1.09%
|186.72
|+23.14%
|Operating Income
|43.84
|36.44
|+20.31%
|33.57
|+30.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|45.78
|40.78
|+12.27%
|37.11
|+23.37%
|Net Income
|35.35
|29.03
|+21.79%
|26.65
|+32.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.26
|1.86
|+21.51%
|1.71
|+32.16%
