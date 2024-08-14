TD Power Systems Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 32.62% YOY

TD Power Systems Q1 Results Live : TD Power Systems declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant financial performance. The company reported a topline increase of 24.28% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by 32.62% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.75% and the profit increased by 21.79%.

The company managed to control its expenses effectively as the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 2.67% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), although they increased by 23.72% YoY. This indicates a more efficient cost management strategy over the last quarter.

Operating income for TD Power Systems also showed impressive growth, rising by 20.31% QoQ and increasing by 30.61% YoY. This growth in operating income underscores the company's robust operational performance and efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.26, marking an increase of 32.16% YoY. This rise in EPS reflects the company’s ability to generate higher profits for its shareholders.

TD Power Systems has delivered strong returns to its investors, with a 4.89% return in the last week, a remarkable 41.92% return in the last six months, and a 55.51% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company’s strong market performance and investor confidence.

Currently, TD Power Systems has a market capitalization of ₹6315.52 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹429.8 and a 52-week low of ₹226.05, indicating a significant upward trend in its stock price over the past year.

TD Power Systems Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 273.78 263.89 +3.75% 220.29 +24.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 30.65 31.49 -2.67% 24.77 +23.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.57 5.39 -15.21% 5.07 -9.92% Total Operating Expense 229.94 227.45 +1.09% 186.72 +23.14% Operating Income 43.84 36.44 +20.31% 33.57 +30.61% Net Income Before Taxes 45.78 40.78 +12.27% 37.11 +23.37% Net Income 35.35 29.03 +21.79% 26.65 +32.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.26 1.86 +21.51% 1.71 +32.16%