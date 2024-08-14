TD Power Systems Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 32.62% YOY

Livemint
Published14 Aug 2024, 11:19 AM IST
TD Power Systems Q1 Results Live : TD Power Systems declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant financial performance. The company reported a topline increase of 24.28% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by 32.62% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.75% and the profit increased by 21.79%.

The company managed to control its expenses effectively as the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 2.67% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), although they increased by 23.72% YoY. This indicates a more efficient cost management strategy over the last quarter.

Operating income for TD Power Systems also showed impressive growth, rising by 20.31% QoQ and increasing by 30.61% YoY. This growth in operating income underscores the company's robust operational performance and efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.26, marking an increase of 32.16% YoY. This rise in EPS reflects the company’s ability to generate higher profits for its shareholders.

TD Power Systems has delivered strong returns to its investors, with a 4.89% return in the last week, a remarkable 41.92% return in the last six months, and a 55.51% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company’s strong market performance and investor confidence.

Currently, TD Power Systems has a market capitalization of 6315.52 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 429.8 and a 52-week low of 226.05, indicating a significant upward trend in its stock price over the past year.

TD Power Systems Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue273.78263.89+3.75%220.29+24.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total30.6531.49-2.67%24.77+23.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.575.39-15.21%5.07-9.92%
Total Operating Expense229.94227.45+1.09%186.72+23.14%
Operating Income43.8436.44+20.31%33.57+30.61%
Net Income Before Taxes45.7840.78+12.27%37.11+23.37%
Net Income35.3529.03+21.79%26.65+32.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.261.86+21.51%1.71+32.16%
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:19 AM IST
