Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TD Power Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 48.95% YoY

TD Power Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 48.95% YoY

Livemint

TD Power Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 18.18% YoY & Profit Increased by 48.95% YoY

TD Power Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live

TD Power Systems declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 18.18% & the profit increased by 48.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.37% and the profit decreased by 8.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.29% q-o-q & increased by 18.32% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.95% q-o-q & increased by 21.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.91 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 48.06% Y-o-Y.

TD Power Systems has delivered 8.78% return in the last 1 week, 14.29% return in the last 6 months, and 15.32% YTD return.

Currently, TD Power Systems has a market cap of 4683.54 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 314 & 121.25 respectively.

TD Power Systems Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue242.6273.73-11.37%205.28+18.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total24.6426.87-8.29%20.83+18.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.345.29+0.93%4.97+7.41%
Total Operating Expense208.22231.82-10.18%176.9+17.7%
Operating Income34.3941.91-17.95%28.38+21.17%
Net Income Before Taxes39.744.61-11.02%28.75+38.06%
Net Income29.932.77-8.77%20.07+48.95%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.912.09-8.61%1.29+48.06%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹29.9Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹242.6Cr

