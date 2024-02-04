TD Power Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 48.95% YoY

TD Power Systems declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 18.18% & the profit increased by 48.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.37% and the profit decreased by 8.77%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.29% q-o-q & increased by 18.32% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 17.95% q-o-q & increased by 21.17% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.91 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 48.06% Y-o-Y.
TD Power Systems has delivered 8.78% return in the last 1 week, 14.29% return in the last 6 months, and 15.32% YTD return.
Currently, TD Power Systems has a market cap of ₹4683.54 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹314 & ₹121.25 respectively.
TD Power Systems Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|242.6
|273.73
|-11.37%
|205.28
|+18.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|24.64
|26.87
|-8.29%
|20.83
|+18.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.34
|5.29
|+0.93%
|4.97
|+7.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|208.22
|231.82
|-10.18%
|176.9
|+17.7%
|Operating Income
|34.39
|41.91
|-17.95%
|28.38
|+21.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|39.7
|44.61
|-11.02%
|28.75
|+38.06%
|Net Income
|29.9
|32.77
|-8.77%
|20.07
|+48.95%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.91
|2.09
|-8.61%
|1.29
|+48.06%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹29.9Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹242.6Cr
