TD Power Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 48.95% YoY

TD Power Systems declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 18.18% & the profit increased by 48.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.37% and the profit decreased by 8.77%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.29% q-o-q & increased by 18.32% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.95% q-o-q & increased by 21.17% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.91 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 48.06% Y-o-Y.

TD Power Systems has delivered 8.78% return in the last 1 week, 14.29% return in the last 6 months, and 15.32% YTD return.

Currently, TD Power Systems has a market cap of ₹4683.54 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹314 & ₹121.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TD Power Systems Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 242.6 273.73 -11.37% 205.28 +18.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 24.64 26.87 -8.29% 20.83 +18.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.34 5.29 +0.93% 4.97 +7.41% Total Operating Expense 208.22 231.82 -10.18% 176.9 +17.7% Operating Income 34.39 41.91 -17.95% 28.38 +21.17% Net Income Before Taxes 39.7 44.61 -11.02% 28.75 +38.06% Net Income 29.9 32.77 -8.77% 20.07 +48.95% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.91 2.09 -8.61% 1.29 +48.06%

