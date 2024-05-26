TD Power Systems Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 17.89% YOY

TD Power Systems Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.62% YoY & profit decreased by 17.89% YoY

TD Power Systems Q4 Results Live : TD Power Systems declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.62% & the profit decreased by 17.89% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.78% and the profit decreased by 2.91%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 27.8% q-o-q & increased by 33.2% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income was up by 5.98% q-o-q & decreased by 7.78% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.86 for Q4 which decreased by 15.64% Y-o-Y.

TD Power Systems delivered a 6.31% return in the last 1 week, 22.66% return in the last 6 months, and 33.51% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, TD Power Systems has a market cap of ₹5422.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹361 & ₹192.4 respectively.

TD Power Systems Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 263.89 242.6 +8.78% 249.85 +5.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 31.49 24.64 +27.8% 23.64 +33.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.39 5.34 +0.89% 5.25 +2.62% Total Operating Expense 227.45 208.22 +9.24% 210.33 +8.14% Operating Income 36.44 34.39 +5.98% 39.51 -7.78% Net Income Before Taxes 40.78 39.7 +2.73% 45.97 -11.29% Net Income 29.03 29.9 -2.91% 35.35 -17.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.86 1.91 -2.62% 2.2 -15.64%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹29.03Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹263.89Cr

