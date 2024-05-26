TD Power Systems Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 17.89% YOY

TD Power Systems Q4 Results Live : TD Power Systems declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.62% & the profit decreased by 17.89% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.78% and the profit decreased by 2.91%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 27.8% q-o-q & increased by 33.2% Y-o-Y.
Operating income was up by 5.98% q-o-q & decreased by 7.78% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.86 for Q4 which decreased by 15.64% Y-o-Y.
TD Power Systems delivered a 6.31% return in the last 1 week, 22.66% return in the last 6 months, and 33.51% YTD return.
Currently, TD Power Systems has a market cap of ₹5422.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹361 & ₹192.4 respectively.
TD Power Systems Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|263.89
|242.6
|+8.78%
|249.85
|+5.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|31.49
|24.64
|+27.8%
|23.64
|+33.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.39
|5.34
|+0.89%
|5.25
|+2.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|227.45
|208.22
|+9.24%
|210.33
|+8.14%
|Operating Income
|36.44
|34.39
|+5.98%
|39.51
|-7.78%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|40.78
|39.7
|+2.73%
|45.97
|-11.29%
|Net Income
|29.03
|29.9
|-2.91%
|35.35
|-17.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.86
|1.91
|-2.62%
|2.2
|-15.64%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹29.03Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹263.89Cr
