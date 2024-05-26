Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TD Power Systems Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 17.89% YOY

TD Power Systems Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 17.89% YOY

TD Power Systems Q4 Results Live : TD Power Systems declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.62% & the profit decreased by 17.89% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.78% and the profit decreased by 2.91%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 27.8% q-o-q & increased by 33.2% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was up by 5.98% q-o-q & decreased by 7.78% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.86 for Q4 which decreased by 15.64% Y-o-Y.

TD Power Systems delivered a 6.31% return in the last 1 week, 22.66% return in the last 6 months, and 33.51% YTD return.

Currently, TD Power Systems has a market cap of 5422.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of 361 & 192.4 respectively.

TD Power Systems Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue263.89242.6+8.78%249.85+5.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total31.4924.64+27.8%23.64+33.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.395.34+0.89%5.25+2.62%
Total Operating Expense227.45208.22+9.24%210.33+8.14%
Operating Income36.4434.39+5.98%39.51-7.78%
Net Income Before Taxes40.7839.7+2.73%45.97-11.29%
Net Income29.0329.9-2.91%35.35-17.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.861.91-2.62%2.2-15.64%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹29.03Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹263.89Cr

