TD Tops Estimates as Domestic-Banking Unit Sees Record Revenue

(Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank beat estimates on strong performance in its Canadian banking business, a key point of focus for growth in the wake of the firm’s US anti-money-laundering troubles.

Canada’s No. 2 bank earned C$2.20 per share on an adjusted basis in its fiscal third quarter, according to a statement Thursday, topping the C$2.05 average estimate. Net income at its Canadian personal and commercial banking division totaled C$1.95 billion ($1.42 billion) for the three months through July on record revenue, more than the C$1.84 billion average forecast of four analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

Growth in Toronto-Dominion’s home market has become even more important for the bank after its US anti-money-laundering settlements imposed a cap on its American retail operations. But its Canadian unit has disappointed in recent quarters, analysts have said, and the firm has been under pressure to show improved performance in the core business.

Across the company, provisions for potential loan losses totaled C$971 million, less than the C$1.26 billion analysts had forecast.

The firm’s credit performance in the period falls in line with reports from Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, all of which beat estimates for loan-loss provisions this week. Executives at several of the other banks said the macroeconomic picture, while still uncertain, has improved from earlier this year and customers have proved resilient despite the impact of tariffs and trade-policy chaos.

Toronto-Dominion Chief Executive Officer Raymond Chun is leading a strategy review and will share a formal update on the path forward at an investor day on Sept. 29. He’s already made changes, including selling the firm’s stake in Charles Schwab Corp. and ushering in a restructuring program that will see the bank cut about 2% of its workforce.

