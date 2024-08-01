Teamlease Services Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.26% YOY

Revenue increased by 18.8% YoY & profit decreased by 21.26% YoY

Published1 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Teamlease Services Q1 Results Live
Teamlease Services Q1 Results Live

Teamlease Services Q1 Results Live : Teamlease Services declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 18.8% & the profit decreased by 21.26% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.08% and the profit decreased by 24.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.23% q-o-q & increased by 17.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 60.42% q-o-q & decreased by 33.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.4 for Q1 which decreased by 20.15% Y-o-Y.

Teamlease Services has delivered 5.67% return in the last 1 week, 22.69% return in last 6 months and 9.97% YTD return.

Currently the Teamlease Services has a market cap of 5895.41 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3700 & 2180.1 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Teamlease Services Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2579.852431.97+6.08%2171.6+18.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2471.682326.67+6.23%2103.13+17.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.1113.56-3.32%12.5+4.92%
Total Operating Expense2570.712408.88+6.72%2157.76+19.14%
Operating Income9.1423.09-60.42%13.84-33.96%
Net Income Before Taxes20.1929.56-31.7%25.83-21.83%
Net Income20.7927.48-24.34%26.4-21.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.416.39-24.34%15.53-20.15%
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
