Teamlease Services Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.26% YOY

Teamlease Services Q1 Results Live : Teamlease Services declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 18.8% & the profit decreased by 21.26% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.08% and the profit decreased by 24.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.23% q-o-q & increased by 17.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 60.42% q-o-q & decreased by 33.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹12.4 for Q1 which decreased by 20.15% Y-o-Y.

Teamlease Services has delivered 5.67% return in the last 1 week, 22.69% return in last 6 months and 9.97% YTD return.

Currently the Teamlease Services has a market cap of ₹5895.41 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3700 & ₹2180.1 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Teamlease Services Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2579.85 2431.97 +6.08% 2171.6 +18.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2471.68 2326.67 +6.23% 2103.13 +17.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.11 13.56 -3.32% 12.5 +4.92% Total Operating Expense 2570.71 2408.88 +6.72% 2157.76 +19.14% Operating Income 9.14 23.09 -60.42% 13.84 -33.96% Net Income Before Taxes 20.19 29.56 -31.7% 25.83 -21.83% Net Income 20.79 27.48 -24.34% 26.4 -21.26% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.4 16.39 -24.34% 15.53 -20.15%