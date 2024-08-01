Teamlease Services Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.26% YOY

Teamlease Services Q1 Results Live : Teamlease Services declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 18.8% & the profit decreased by 21.26% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.08% and the profit decreased by 24.34%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.23% q-o-q & increased by 17.52% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 60.42% q-o-q & decreased by 33.96% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.4 for Q1 which decreased by 20.15% Y-o-Y.
Teamlease Services has delivered 5.67% return in the last 1 week, 22.69% return in last 6 months and 9.97% YTD return.
Currently the Teamlease Services has a market cap of ₹5895.41 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3700 & ₹2180.1 respectively.
As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.
Teamlease Services Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2579.85
|2431.97
|+6.08%
|2171.6
|+18.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2471.68
|2326.67
|+6.23%
|2103.13
|+17.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.11
|13.56
|-3.32%
|12.5
|+4.92%
|Total Operating Expense
|2570.71
|2408.88
|+6.72%
|2157.76
|+19.14%
|Operating Income
|9.14
|23.09
|-60.42%
|13.84
|-33.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|20.19
|29.56
|-31.7%
|25.83
|-21.83%
|Net Income
|20.79
|27.48
|-24.34%
|26.4
|-21.26%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.4
|16.39
|-24.34%
|15.53
|-20.15%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹20.79Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹2579.85Cr
