Teamlease Services Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 14.56% YOY
Teamlease Services Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 16.24% YoY & profit decreased by 14.56% YoY
Teamlease Services Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 16.24% YoY & profit decreased by 14.56% YoY
Teamlease Services declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 16.24% & the profit decreased by 14.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.65% and the profit increased by 3.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.36% q-o-q & increased by 16.71% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 36.13% q-o-q & decreased by 12.66% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.26 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 12.91% Y-o-Y.
Teamlease Services has delivered 7.63% return in the last 1 week, 20.65% return in last 6 months and -0.78% YTD return.
Currently the Teamlease Services has a market cap of ₹4195.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2961 & ₹2007.25 respectively.
As of 10 Nov, 2023 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 10 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.
Teamlease Services Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2272.6
|2171.6
|+4.65%
|1955.05
|+16.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2194.86
|2103.13
|+4.36%
|1880.68
|+16.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.91
|12.5
|+3.32%
|10.1
|+27.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|2253.76
|2157.76
|+4.45%
|1933.48
|+16.56%
|Operating Income
|18.84
|13.84
|+36.13%
|21.57
|-12.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|29.4
|25.83
|+13.83%
|32.16
|-8.58%
|Net Income
|27.27
|26.4
|+3.29%
|31.92
|-14.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.26
|15.53
|+4.7%
|18.67
|-12.91%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹27.27Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2272.6Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.