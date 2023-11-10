Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Teamlease Services Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 14.56% YOY

Teamlease Services Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 14.56% YOY

Livemint

Teamlease Services Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 16.24% YoY & profit decreased by 14.56% YoY

Teamlease Services Q2 FY24 Results

Teamlease Services declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 16.24% & the profit decreased by 14.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.65% and the profit increased by 3.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.36% q-o-q & increased by 16.71% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 36.13% q-o-q & decreased by 12.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.26 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 12.91% Y-o-Y.

Teamlease Services has delivered 7.63% return in the last 1 week, 20.65% return in last 6 months and -0.78% YTD return.

Currently the Teamlease Services has a market cap of 4195.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2961 & 2007.25 respectively.

As of 10 Nov, 2023 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

Teamlease Services Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2272.62171.6+4.65%1955.05+16.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2194.862103.13+4.36%1880.68+16.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.9112.5+3.32%10.1+27.86%
Total Operating Expense2253.762157.76+4.45%1933.48+16.56%
Operating Income18.8413.84+36.13%21.57-12.66%
Net Income Before Taxes29.425.83+13.83%32.16-8.58%
Net Income27.2726.4+3.29%31.92-14.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.2615.53+4.7%18.67-12.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹27.27Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2272.6Cr

Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 03:42 AM IST
