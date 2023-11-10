Teamlease Services Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 14.56% YOY

Teamlease Services declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 16.24% & the profit decreased by 14.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.65% and the profit increased by 3.29%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.36% q-o-q & increased by 16.71% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 36.13% q-o-q & decreased by 12.66% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹16.26 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 12.91% Y-o-Y.

Teamlease Services has delivered 7.63% return in the last 1 week, 20.65% return in last 6 months and -0.78% YTD return.

Currently the Teamlease Services has a market cap of ₹4195.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2961 & ₹2007.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 10 Nov, 2023 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

Teamlease Services Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2272.6 2171.6 +4.65% 1955.05 +16.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2194.86 2103.13 +4.36% 1880.68 +16.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.91 12.5 +3.32% 10.1 +27.86% Total Operating Expense 2253.76 2157.76 +4.45% 1933.48 +16.56% Operating Income 18.84 13.84 +36.13% 21.57 -12.66% Net Income Before Taxes 29.4 25.83 +13.83% 32.16 -8.58% Net Income 27.27 26.4 +3.29% 31.92 -14.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.26 15.53 +4.7% 18.67 -12.91%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹27.27Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2272.6Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.