Teamlease Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 9.86% YoY

Teamlease Services Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 23.07% YoY & profit decreased by 9.86% YoY.

Published7 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Teamlease Services Q2 Results Live : Teamlease Services declared their Q2 results on November 6, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a topline growth of 23.07% year-over-year, but profit saw a decline of 9.86% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Teamlease Services experienced an 8.41% growth in revenue, while profit increased by 18.23%. This indicates a positive trend on a quarter-to-quarter basis, despite the year-over-year decline in profit.

The company also reported a significant rise in selling, general & administrative expenses, which climbed by 10.45% quarter-over-quarter and 24.38% year-over-year. This increase in expenses could be a contributing factor to the decline in profit margins.

In terms of operating income, Teamlease Services showed impressive growth, with a 114.22% increase quarter-over-quarter and a modest 3.93% increase year-over-year. Such a substantial quarterly increase highlights the company's ability to manage its operations effectively in the short term.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 14.66, reflecting a decrease of 9.84% year-over-year. This decline in EPS further emphasizes the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs.

Over the past week, Teamlease Services has delivered a return of 1.57%. However, the stock has seen a decline of 10.82% over the last six months and a year-to-date return of -10.99%. The current market capitalization stands at 4771.8 Cr, with a 52-week high of 3700 and a low of 2422.85.

As of November 7, 2024, analysts remain divided in their outlook on the company. Out of nine analysts covering Teamlease Services, two have issued a 'Strong Sell' rating, one has a 'Sell' rating, one has a 'Hold' rating, two have 'Buy' ratings, and three analysts recommend a 'Strong Buy'.

The consensus recommendation among analysts as of November 7, 2024, is to 'Hold' the stock, reflecting a cautious optimism as the company navigates its challenges while maintaining revenue growth.

Teamlease Services Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2796.832579.85+8.41%2272.6+23.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2730.022471.68+10.45%2194.86+24.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.8713.11+5.8%12.91+7.44%
Total Operating Expense2777.252570.71+8.03%2253.76+23.23%
Operating Income19.589.14+114.22%18.84+3.93%
Net Income Before Taxes25.9120.19+28.33%29.4-11.87%
Net Income24.5820.79+18.23%27.27-9.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.6612.4+18.23%16.26-9.84%
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
