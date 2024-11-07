Teamlease Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 9.86% YoY

Teamlease Services Q2 Results Live : Teamlease Services declared their Q2 results on November 6, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a topline growth of 23.07% year-over-year, but profit saw a decline of 9.86% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Teamlease Services experienced an 8.41% growth in revenue, while profit increased by 18.23%. This indicates a positive trend on a quarter-to-quarter basis, despite the year-over-year decline in profit.

The company also reported a significant rise in selling, general & administrative expenses, which climbed by 10.45% quarter-over-quarter and 24.38% year-over-year. This increase in expenses could be a contributing factor to the decline in profit margins.

In terms of operating income, Teamlease Services showed impressive growth, with a 114.22% increase quarter-over-quarter and a modest 3.93% increase year-over-year. Such a substantial quarterly increase highlights the company's ability to manage its operations effectively in the short term.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹14.66, reflecting a decrease of 9.84% year-over-year. This decline in EPS further emphasizes the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs.

Over the past week, Teamlease Services has delivered a return of 1.57%. However, the stock has seen a decline of 10.82% over the last six months and a year-to-date return of -10.99%. The current market capitalization stands at ₹4771.8 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹3700 and a low of ₹2422.85.

As of November 7, 2024, analysts remain divided in their outlook on the company. Out of nine analysts covering Teamlease Services, two have issued a 'Strong Sell' rating, one has a 'Sell' rating, one has a 'Hold' rating, two have 'Buy' ratings, and three analysts recommend a 'Strong Buy'.

The consensus recommendation among analysts as of November 7, 2024, is to 'Hold' the stock, reflecting a cautious optimism as the company navigates its challenges while maintaining revenue growth.

Teamlease Services Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2796.83 2579.85 +8.41% 2272.6 +23.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2730.02 2471.68 +10.45% 2194.86 +24.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.87 13.11 +5.8% 12.91 +7.44% Total Operating Expense 2777.25 2570.71 +8.03% 2253.76 +23.23% Operating Income 19.58 9.14 +114.22% 18.84 +3.93% Net Income Before Taxes 25.91 20.19 +28.33% 29.4 -11.87% Net Income 24.58 20.79 +18.23% 27.27 -9.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.66 12.4 +18.23% 16.26 -9.84%