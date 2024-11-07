Teamlease Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 9.86% YoY

Teamlease Services Q2 Results Live : Teamlease Services declared their Q2 results on November 6, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a topline growth of 23.07% year-over-year, but profit saw a decline of 9.86% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Teamlease Services experienced an 8.41% growth in revenue, while profit increased by 18.23%. This indicates a positive trend on a quarter-to-quarter basis, despite the year-over-year decline in profit.
The company also reported a significant rise in selling, general & administrative expenses, which climbed by 10.45% quarter-over-quarter and 24.38% year-over-year. This increase in expenses could be a contributing factor to the decline in profit margins.
In terms of operating income, Teamlease Services showed impressive growth, with a 114.22% increase quarter-over-quarter and a modest 3.93% increase year-over-year. Such a substantial quarterly increase highlights the company's ability to manage its operations effectively in the short term.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹14.66, reflecting a decrease of 9.84% year-over-year. This decline in EPS further emphasizes the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs.
Over the past week, Teamlease Services has delivered a return of 1.57%. However, the stock has seen a decline of 10.82% over the last six months and a year-to-date return of -10.99%. The current market capitalization stands at ₹4771.8 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹3700 and a low of ₹2422.85.
As of November 7, 2024, analysts remain divided in their outlook on the company. Out of nine analysts covering Teamlease Services, two have issued a 'Strong Sell' rating, one has a 'Sell' rating, one has a 'Hold' rating, two have 'Buy' ratings, and three analysts recommend a 'Strong Buy'.
The consensus recommendation among analysts as of November 7, 2024, is to 'Hold' the stock, reflecting a cautious optimism as the company navigates its challenges while maintaining revenue growth.
Teamlease Services Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2796.83
|2579.85
|+8.41%
|2272.6
|+23.07%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2730.02
|2471.68
|+10.45%
|2194.86
|+24.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.87
|13.11
|+5.8%
|12.91
|+7.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|2777.25
|2570.71
|+8.03%
|2253.76
|+23.23%
|Operating Income
|19.58
|9.14
|+114.22%
|18.84
|+3.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|25.91
|20.19
|+28.33%
|29.4
|-11.87%
|Net Income
|24.58
|20.79
|+18.23%
|27.27
|-9.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.66
|12.4
|+18.23%
|16.26
|-9.84%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹24.58Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹2796.83Cr
