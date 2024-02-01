Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Teamlease Services Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 7.06% YOY

Livemint

Teamlease Services Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.76% YoY & profit increased by 7.06% YoY

Teamlease Services Q3 FY24 Results Live

Teamlease Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 21.76% & the profit increased by 7.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.6% and the profit increased by 13.68%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.31% q-o-q & increased by 21.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 38.06% q-o-q & increased by 27.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.51 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 2.53% Y-o-Y.

Teamlease Services has delivered -10.31% return in the last 1 week, 20.49% return in last 6 months and -12.7% YTD return.

Currently the Teamlease Services has a market cap of 4679.77 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3325.3 & 2007.25 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Teamlease Services Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2445.362272.6+7.6%2008.28+21.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2355.272194.86+7.31%1932.64+21.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.5612.91+5.03%11.3+20.02%
Total Operating Expense2419.352253.76+7.35%1987.95+21.7%
Operating Income26.0118.84+38.06%20.33+27.96%
Net Income Before Taxes32.9429.4+12.04%28.64+15.02%
Net Income3127.27+13.68%28.96+7.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.5116.26+1.55%16.94-2.53%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹31Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2445.36Cr

