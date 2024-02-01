Teamlease Services Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 7.06% YOY

Teamlease Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 21.76% & the profit increased by 7.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.6% and the profit increased by 13.68%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.31% q-o-q & increased by 21.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 38.06% q-o-q & increased by 27.96% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹16.51 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 2.53% Y-o-Y.

Teamlease Services has delivered -10.31% return in the last 1 week, 20.49% return in last 6 months and -12.7% YTD return.

Currently the Teamlease Services has a market cap of ₹4679.77 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3325.3 & ₹2007.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 01 Feb, 2024 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Teamlease Services Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2445.36 2272.6 +7.6% 2008.28 +21.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2355.27 2194.86 +7.31% 1932.64 +21.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.56 12.91 +5.03% 11.3 +20.02% Total Operating Expense 2419.35 2253.76 +7.35% 1987.95 +21.7% Operating Income 26.01 18.84 +38.06% 20.33 +27.96% Net Income Before Taxes 32.94 29.4 +12.04% 28.64 +15.02% Net Income 31 27.27 +13.68% 28.96 +7.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.51 16.26 +1.55% 16.94 -2.53%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹31Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2445.36Cr

