Teamlease Services Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 7.06% YOY

Teamlease Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 21.76% & the profit increased by 7.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.6% and the profit increased by 13.68%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.31% q-o-q & increased by 21.87% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 38.06% q-o-q & increased by 27.96% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.51 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 2.53% Y-o-Y.
Teamlease Services has delivered -10.31% return in the last 1 week, 20.49% return in last 6 months and -12.7% YTD return.
Currently the Teamlease Services has a market cap of ₹4679.77 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3325.3 & ₹2007.25 respectively.
As of 01 Feb, 2024 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
The consensus recommendation as on 01 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Teamlease Services Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2445.36
|2272.6
|+7.6%
|2008.28
|+21.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2355.27
|2194.86
|+7.31%
|1932.64
|+21.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.56
|12.91
|+5.03%
|11.3
|+20.02%
|Total Operating Expense
|2419.35
|2253.76
|+7.35%
|1987.95
|+21.7%
|Operating Income
|26.01
|18.84
|+38.06%
|20.33
|+27.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|32.94
|29.4
|+12.04%
|28.64
|+15.02%
|Net Income
|31
|27.27
|+13.68%
|28.96
|+7.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.51
|16.26
|+1.55%
|16.94
|-2.53%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹31Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2445.36Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!