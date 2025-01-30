Teamlease Services Q3 Results 2025:Teamlease Services declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 19.46% YoY, while the profit saw a decrease of 8.29%. The company reported a profit of ₹28.43 crore and revenue of ₹2921.27 crore.

Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.45% and profit increased by 15.66%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.52% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 21.15% year-on-year.

Teamlease Services Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 10.21% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 17.03% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹16.95, which reflects a 2.67% increase year-on-year.

Teamlease Services has delivered -4.38% return in the last 1 week, -28.98% return in the last 6 months, and -14.79% year-to-date return.

Currently, the Teamlease Services has a market cap of ₹4186.77 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹3700 and a low of ₹2460.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.

Teamlease Services Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2921.27 2796.83 +4.45% 2445.36 +19.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2853.43 2730.02 +4.52% 2355.27 +21.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.33 13.87 -3.89% 13.56 -1.7% Total Operating Expense 2899.69 2777.25 +4.41% 2419.35 +19.85% Operating Income 21.58 19.58 +10.21% 26.01 -17.03% Net Income Before Taxes 28.56 25.91 +10.23% 32.94 -13.3% Net Income 28.43 24.58 +15.66% 31 -8.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.95 14.66 +15.62% 16.51 +2.67%