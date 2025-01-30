Teamlease Services Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 8.29% YOY, profit at ₹28.43 crore and revenue at ₹2921.27 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Teamlease Services Q3 Results 2025:Teamlease Services declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 19.46% YoY, while the profit saw a decrease of 8.29%. The company reported a profit of 28.43 crore and revenue of 2921.27 crore.

Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.45% and profit increased by 15.66%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.52% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 21.15% year-on-year.

Teamlease Services Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 10.21% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 17.03% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at 16.95, which reflects a 2.67% increase year-on-year.

Teamlease Services has delivered -4.38% return in the last 1 week, -28.98% return in the last 6 months, and -14.79% year-to-date return.

Currently, the Teamlease Services has a market cap of 4186.77 Cr with a 52-week high of 3700 and a low of 2460.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.

Teamlease Services Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2921.272796.83+4.45%2445.36+19.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2853.432730.02+4.52%2355.27+21.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.3313.87-3.89%13.56-1.7%
Total Operating Expense2899.692777.25+4.41%2419.35+19.85%
Operating Income21.5819.58+10.21%26.01-17.03%
Net Income Before Taxes28.5625.91+10.23%32.94-13.3%
Net Income28.4324.58+15.66%31-8.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.9514.66+15.62%16.51+2.67%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹28.43Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹2921.27Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
