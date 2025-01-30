Teamlease Services Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 8.29% YOY, profit at ₹28.43 crore and revenue at ₹2921.27 crore

Teamlease Services Q3 Results 2025:Teamlease Services declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 19.46% YoY, while the profit saw a decrease of 8.29%. The company reported a profit of ₹28.43 crore and revenue of ₹2921.27 crore.
Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.45% and profit increased by 15.66%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.52% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 21.15% year-on-year.
The operating income was up by 10.21% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 17.03% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹16.95, which reflects a 2.67% increase year-on-year.
Teamlease Services has delivered -4.38% return in the last 1 week, -28.98% return in the last 6 months, and -14.79% year-to-date return.
Currently, the Teamlease Services has a market cap of ₹4186.77 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹3700 and a low of ₹2460.
As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.
Teamlease Services Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2921.27
|2796.83
|+4.45%
|2445.36
|+19.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2853.43
|2730.02
|+4.52%
|2355.27
|+21.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.33
|13.87
|-3.89%
|13.56
|-1.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|2899.69
|2777.25
|+4.41%
|2419.35
|+19.85%
|Operating Income
|21.58
|19.58
|+10.21%
|26.01
|-17.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|28.56
|25.91
|+10.23%
|32.94
|-13.3%
|Net Income
|28.43
|24.58
|+15.66%
|31
|-8.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.95
|14.66
|+15.62%
|16.51
|+2.67%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹28.43Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹2921.27Cr