Teamlease Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 14.78% YOY

Teamlease Services Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.96% YoY & profit increased by 14.78% YoY

Teamlease Services Q4 Results Live : Teamlease Services declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.96% & the profit increased by 14.78% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.55% and the profit decreased by 11.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.21% q-o-q & increased by 19.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.23% q-o-q & increased by 24.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹16.39 for Q4 which increased by 7.38% Y-o-Y.

Teamlease Services has delivered 7.58% return in the last 1 week, 36.21% return in the last 6 months, and 10.51% YTD return.

Currently, Teamlease Services has a market cap of ₹5924.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3700 & ₹2140.15 respectively.

As of 23 May, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Teamlease Services Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2431.97 2445.36 -0.55% 2027.27 +19.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2326.67 2355.27 -1.21% 1950.65 +19.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.56 13.56 -0% 12.77 +6.22% Total Operating Expense 2408.88 2419.35 -0.43% 2008.69 +19.92% Operating Income 23.09 26.01 -11.23% 18.58 +24.25% Net Income Before Taxes 29.56 32.94 -10.26% 26.35 +12.16% Net Income 27.48 31 -11.35% 23.94 +14.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.39 16.51 -0.74% 15.26 +7.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹27.48Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2431.97Cr

