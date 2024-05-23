Teamlease Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 14.78% YOY

Teamlease Services Q4 Results Live : Teamlease Services declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.96% & the profit increased by 14.78% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.55% and the profit decreased by 11.35%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.21% q-o-q & increased by 19.28% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 11.23% q-o-q & increased by 24.25% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.39 for Q4 which increased by 7.38% Y-o-Y.
Teamlease Services has delivered 7.58% return in the last 1 week, 36.21% return in the last 6 months, and 10.51% YTD return.
Currently, Teamlease Services has a market cap of ₹5924.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3700 & ₹2140.15 respectively.
As of 23 May, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 23 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Teamlease Services Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2431.97
|2445.36
|-0.55%
|2027.27
|+19.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2326.67
|2355.27
|-1.21%
|1950.65
|+19.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.56
|13.56
|-0%
|12.77
|+6.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|2408.88
|2419.35
|-0.43%
|2008.69
|+19.92%
|Operating Income
|23.09
|26.01
|-11.23%
|18.58
|+24.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|29.56
|32.94
|-10.26%
|26.35
|+12.16%
|Net Income
|27.48
|31
|-11.35%
|23.94
|+14.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.39
|16.51
|-0.74%
|15.26
|+7.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹27.48Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2431.97Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!