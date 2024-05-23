Hello User
Teamlease Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 14.78% YOY

Teamlease Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 14.78% YOY

Livemint

Teamlease Services Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.96% YoY & profit increased by 14.78% YoY

Teamlease Services Q4 Results Live

Teamlease Services Q4 Results Live : Teamlease Services declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.96% & the profit increased by 14.78% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.55% and the profit decreased by 11.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.21% q-o-q & increased by 19.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.23% q-o-q & increased by 24.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.39 for Q4 which increased by 7.38% Y-o-Y.

Teamlease Services has delivered 7.58% return in the last 1 week, 36.21% return in the last 6 months, and 10.51% YTD return.

Currently, Teamlease Services has a market cap of 5924.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3700 & 2140.15 respectively.

As of 23 May, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Teamlease Services Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2431.972445.36-0.55%2027.27+19.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2326.672355.27-1.21%1950.65+19.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.5613.56-0%12.77+6.22%
Total Operating Expense2408.882419.35-0.43%2008.69+19.92%
Operating Income23.0926.01-11.23%18.58+24.25%
Net Income Before Taxes29.5632.94-10.26%26.35+12.16%
Net Income27.4831-11.35%23.94+14.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.3916.51-0.74%15.26+7.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹27.48Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2431.97Cr

