Teamo Productions HQ Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 142.44% YOY

Teamo Productions HQ announced their Q4 FY24 results on 10 Apr, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 69.49% year-over-year.
Despite the decline in revenue, the company saw a significant increase in profit by 142.44% year-over-year, showcasing operational efficiency.
Quarter-over-quarter, Teamo Productions HQ witnessed a decrease in revenue by 11.64% but a substantial increase in profit by 1684.86%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 4.76% quarter-over-quarter and a significant rise of 587.95% year-over-year.
Operating income also saw remarkable growth, with a 1861.3% increase quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 9413.15% increase year-over-year, indicating strong financial performance.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 is ₹0.04, reflecting a decrease of 41.63% year-over-year.
In terms of market performance, Teamo Productions HQ delivered -7.69% return in the last 1 week, -4.38% return in the last 6 months, and a positive 9.09% year-to-date return.
Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹103.35 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹3.31 & ₹0.91 respectively, showcasing its market position.
Teamo Productions HQ Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|114.6
|129.7
|-11.64%
|375.58
|-69.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.56
|0.53
|+4.76%
|0.08
|+587.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|+111.11%
|0
|+153.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|111.2
|129.89
|-14.39%
|375.62
|-70.4%
|Operating Income
|3.4
|-0.19
|+1861.3%
|-0.04
|+9413.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.61
|0.26
|+1674.61%
|1.85
|+148.61%
|Net Income
|3.47
|0.19
|+1684.86%
|1.43
|+142.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.04
|0
|+1950%
|0.07
|-41.63%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.47Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹114.6Cr
