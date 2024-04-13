Hello User
Teamo Productions HQ Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 142.44% YOY

Teamo Productions HQ Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 142.44% YOY

Teamo Productions HQ Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 69.49% YoY & profit increased by 142.44% YoY

Teamo Productions HQ announced their Q4 FY24 results on 10 Apr, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 69.49% year-over-year.

Despite the decline in revenue, the company saw a significant increase in profit by 142.44% year-over-year, showcasing operational efficiency.

Quarter-over-quarter, Teamo Productions HQ witnessed a decrease in revenue by 11.64% but a substantial increase in profit by 1684.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 4.76% quarter-over-quarter and a significant rise of 587.95% year-over-year.

Operating income also saw remarkable growth, with a 1861.3% increase quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 9413.15% increase year-over-year, indicating strong financial performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 is 0.04, reflecting a decrease of 41.63% year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, Teamo Productions HQ delivered -7.69% return in the last 1 week, -4.38% return in the last 6 months, and a positive 9.09% year-to-date return.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 103.35 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 3.31 & 0.91 respectively, showcasing its market position.

Teamo Productions HQ Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue114.6129.7-11.64%375.58-69.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.560.53+4.76%0.08+587.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization00+111.11%0+153.33%
Total Operating Expense111.2129.89-14.39%375.62-70.4%
Operating Income3.4-0.19+1861.3%-0.04+9413.15%
Net Income Before Taxes4.610.26+1674.61%1.85+148.61%
Net Income3.470.19+1684.86%1.43+142.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.040+1950%0.07-41.63%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.47Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹114.6Cr

