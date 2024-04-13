Teamo Productions HQ Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 142.44% YOY

Teamo Productions HQ Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 69.49% YoY & profit increased by 142.44% YoY

Teamo Productions HQ announced their Q4 FY24 results on 10 Apr, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 69.49% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the decline in revenue, the company saw a significant increase in profit by 142.44% year-over-year, showcasing operational efficiency.

Quarter-over-quarter, Teamo Productions HQ witnessed a decrease in revenue by 11.64% but a substantial increase in profit by 1684.86%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 4.76% quarter-over-quarter and a significant rise of 587.95% year-over-year.

Operating income also saw remarkable growth, with a 1861.3% increase quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 9413.15% increase year-over-year, indicating strong financial performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 is ₹0.04, reflecting a decrease of 41.63% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of market performance, Teamo Productions HQ delivered -7.69% return in the last 1 week, -4.38% return in the last 6 months, and a positive 9.09% year-to-date return.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹103.35 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹3.31 & ₹0.91 respectively, showcasing its market position.

Teamo Productions HQ Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 114.6 129.7 -11.64% 375.58 -69.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.56 0.53 +4.76% 0.08 +587.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 +111.11% 0 +153.33% Total Operating Expense 111.2 129.89 -14.39% 375.62 -70.4% Operating Income 3.4 -0.19 +1861.3% -0.04 +9413.15% Net Income Before Taxes 4.61 0.26 +1674.61% 1.85 +148.61% Net Income 3.47 0.19 +1684.86% 1.43 +142.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.04 0 +1950% 0.07 -41.63%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.47Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹114.6Cr

