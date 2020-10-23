Tech Mahindra profit up 9.5% sequentially in September quarter

Tech Mahindra Ltd on Friday reported a net profit of ₹1,065 crore for the September quarter, up 9.5% from the preceding quarter, on reviving demand for digital transformation from multiple segments. The profit, however, was 5.3% below what it recorded in the same period a year ago.

The company generated revenue of ₹9,372 crore, up 2.9% quarter-on-quarter and 3.3% year-on-year. Ebitda during the September quarter was 1,703 crore, up 30.9% Quarter on quarter.

“Ebit margin was up by 410 points and growth coming back at 4.8% quarter on quarter signifies that our company’s strategy of focusing on 5G, cloud, and AI (artificial intelligence) is working out well. And we will continue to develop more capabilities as we go along," said C.P. Gurnani, managing director and chief executive officer, Tech Mahindra. “Demand recovery is coming back from USA and emerging markets have done well. Europe has been relatively slow, but I think Europe will come back much stronger."

The firm also announced two strategic acquisitions—Momenton, an Australian digital enterprise tech firm offering consultancy and implementation services; and Tenzing Ltd, a New Zealand-based technology consulting company.

